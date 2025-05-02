Technical Glitch Halts Nagpur Metro’s Orange Line Near Rahate Colony

Advertisement



Nagpur: A technical fault disrupted services on the Orange Line of Nagpur Metro on the morning of Friday, May 2, stranding several passengers during peak hours.

The disruption occurred near Rahate Colony Metro Station after a wire reportedly burned out, forcing a metro rake to halt at Sitabuldi Station for nearly 45–50 minutes. As a result, operations between Khapri and Sitabuldi were severely affected.

Gold Rate 2 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 93,700/- Gold 22 KT 87,100/- Silver/Kg 95,400/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Many commuters were left waiting on platforms and inside halted coaches as technical teams worked to fix the issue. The delay caused significant inconvenience for office-goers and students during the busy morning rush.

Nagpur Metro officials expressed regret over the incident and apologised for the disruption. They assured that steps are being taken to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Advertisement