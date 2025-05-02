Technical Glitch Halts Nagpur Metro’s Orange Line Near Rahate Colony

Nagpur: A technical fault disrupted services on the Orange Line of Nagpur Metro on the morning of Friday, May 2, stranding several passengers during peak hours.
The disruption occurred near Rahate Colony Metro Station after a wire reportedly burned out, forcing a metro rake to halt at Sitabuldi Station for nearly 45–50 minutes. As a result, operations between Khapri and Sitabuldi were severely affected.
Many commuters were left waiting on platforms and inside halted coaches as technical teams worked to fix the issue. The delay caused significant inconvenience for office-goers and students during the busy morning rush.
Nagpur Metro officials expressed regret over the incident and apologised for the disruption. They assured that steps are being taken to prevent such occurrences in the future.