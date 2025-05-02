Nagpur Commuters Brace for Traffic Chaos as Dhantoli Underbridge to Remain Shut for 45 Days

Advertisement



Nagpur – Daily commuters in Nagpur are likely to face increased traffic congestion as the crucial Dhantoli underbridge will remain closed for the next one and a half months due to ongoing repair work initiated by Central Railway near Mokshdham Ghat Chowk. The restoration is aimed at ensuring structural stability before the onset of the monsoon, but the prolonged closure is already causing major disruptions.

According to railway officials, the maintenance is essential to prevent any technical glitches during the rainy season. However, citizens are bearing the brunt, as the lack of alternative traffic arrangements has led to severe traffic snarls.

Sudden Closure of Loha Bridge Adds to Woes

In a surprising turn, one side of the Loha Bridge was also shut on Monday without prior notice, further crippling city traffic. Even more alarming is that railway officials themselves reportedly have no official information regarding the closure, raising questions about coordination and planning.

Heavy Traffic Jams, No Alternatives Provided

The Dhantoli underbridge is over a century old and plays a vital role in connecting the city with Ajni and Mumbai-bound routes. While the need for repairs is clear due to structural wear and tear, authorities have failed to provide alternate routes or tunnels for smooth traffic flow. Currently, there are three tunnels in the area, but one is under repair, leaving only one partially functional.

Massive traffic jams are being reported daily, especially during peak hours between 10 AM to 12 PM and 5 PM to 7 PM, with vehicles crawling for long distances.

Efforts to contact senior railway officials, including Aman Mittal (Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Central Railway, Nagpur) and DRM Vinayak Garg, for a statement were unsuccessful, further fueling public frustration.

