Man Caught with Knife Near Ganga-Jamuna

Nagpur: Lakadganj Police arrested a 35-year-old man on Thursday afternoon, May 1, for carrying a deadly weapon near the Ganga-Jamuna area on Cement Road.
Around 2:25 PM, officers received a tip about a man seen wandering the area with a weapon. On reaching the location, they spotted the suspect attempting to flee but managed to catch him after a brief chase.
The man was identified as Ravindra Rambhau Yede, a resident of Sonegaon Lodhi, Post Ashta. A sharp iron knife, locally called a ‘hatimar’, worth around ₹300, was found concealed in his waistband.
Police believe he intended to use the weapon for a possible criminal act. He has been booked under Section 4/25 of the Indian Arms Act and Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. Further investigation is underway.