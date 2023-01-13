Tech enthusiasts throng 29th COMP-EX’2023

Nagpur: The 29th edition of Comp-Ex was opened for the public on the 12th of January to an overwhelming response from the IT enthusiasts of Nagpur. The much-awaited mega event was missed by Nagpurians was evident as the visitor rush was unprecedented on the first day itself.

The development in the field of IT sector, besides its natural course of growth and innovation, was also driven at a neck-breaking speed fueled with need and desire. The covid pandemic opened new avenues of digital needs and opportunities and there has been a surge of products, services and information insemination which one can now check and find at Comp-Ex, 2023. Committed to its mission and vision to touch upon the lives of every individual financially, socially and technologically, Comp-Ex 2023 adds yet another feather to the cap of VCMDWA.

The various stall and pavilions of reputed brands, products and services on offer at Comp-Ex is a sure recipe to meet the unsatiated demands of the IT sector individuals. One can stroll at Comp-Ex to check out the products and services which are available at the most reasonable and attractive price range to meet their needs today or may what one may need in future.

The one vital and important service offered by Evertop Computers and Netcom Systems at Comp-Ex is the Data Recovery. There are many possibilities and malfunction of the hardware that causes loss of data from PCs, Laptops, Mobiles and can be effectively retrieved. Not only important accounting data or any other, there could be old, cherished, important photographs, etc. which can be retrieved. These firms specialize in arena of Data Recovery offering services in Data Recovery from HDD, SSD, Pen Drives, SD Cards, NAS, Raid Recovery, Linux Data etc.

Under the CSR initiative of VCMDWA, the Comp-Ex platform has been offered to IIM, Nagpur of their IIMN Foundation for Entrepreneurship Development (InFED), the business incubator of IIM Nagpur. InFED with significant players at the local, state, federal and international levels to build an ecosystem that supports entrepreneurs and related parties. It serves as a link between aspiring business owners, academics, research organizations, companies, investors and the government.

The startups incubated under InFED receive plenty of opportunities to scale-up their business and some of them are curated mentoring sessions with industry specialists helping them to create market linkages and networking opportunities as well as pilot funding and other opportunities.

The pavilion of Metro Rail has an interactive team that is showcasing the present metro infrastructure presented to the Nagpurians and also the future plans of expansion to make intra-city travel of people far more convenient, fast, economical, safe and heathy.

Besides the international and national giants, the other participants, to name a few, who have their wares on display are Hi Tech Communication & Security Systems, Videe Com, Nortan Antivirus, Fudugo Traders, Softsense Technoserve (I) Pvt. Ltd. Securus CCTV, JAK Infosolutions, Krishnam Computers, Evertop Computer, ICIS Computers India Pvt. Ltd., Powertronix Systems, Copy Pro Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Master Computer.

VCMDWA has been backed by the Government of Maharashtra and Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation while The Hitavada is the Media partner who have extending their invaluable support to Comp-Ex 2023’.

Over the two remaining days of Comp-Ex’ 2023 up to the 15th of January, the event at the sprawling Reshimbagh Grounds, with ample parking space for all types of vehicles, promises to cater to the wide-ranging IT needs and surely has something there for everyone. The multi-cuisine food court at the venue is sure to satiate the palates of foodies and make their visit a leisurely pleasurable one.

The VCMDWA team at the helm of organizing this mega extravaganza comprises of Mr. Vinay Dharmadhikari, President, Mr. Dinesh Naidu, Vice President, Mr. Lalit Gandhi, Secretary, Mr. Prashant Bulbule, Treasurer, Mr. Ranjit Umathe, Joint Secretary, Executive Members Sanjay Chaurasia, Rohit Jaiswal and Shahzad Akhtar.

