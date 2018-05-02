TEAM OCHRI saves grievously Stab Injured victim

Recently a 25 year old Male from Khamla, Nagpur, was rushed to Casualty by relatives in Orange City Hospital & Research Institute(OCHRI) – a unit of Ravi Nair Hospitals Private Limited(RNHPL), with profuse bleeding and sharp object in Lt. Flank of abdomen around 8 am in morning on 03.01.2020 in very critical condition.

He had history of Assault with Stab injury on abdomen by sharp object. He was immediately attended and resuscitated by Dr. Deepak Narwade, CMO and casualty staff and shifted to ICU under care of Dr. Mukund Thakur- Minimal Invasive Surgeon. P.S. Bajaj Nagar was informed about the incident.

Within an hour after all necessary investigations; He was taken to Operation Theatre and emergency Laparotomy was done. A multi-speciality surgical team consisting of Dr. Mukund Thakur- Minimal Invasive Surgeon, Dr. Suhas Salpekar- Uro Surgeon, Dr. Rohit Gupta- Vascular Surgeon and Dr. Sandeep Wagh- Orthopedic Surgeon performed the critical surgery successfully. He underwent Exploratory Laparotomy with Repair of Colonic Tears with Repairs of Jejunal tears with Ligation of Gonadal vessels with Repair of mesenteric base with Repair of Para spinal muscle tear and removal of sharp object by Dr. Mukund Thakur, Dr. Suhas Salpekar, Dr. Rohit Gupta and Dr. Sandeep Wagh. Dr. Smita Harkare provided anesthesia. Dr. Kavita Dhurvey and Sr. Pinki Sakhre assisted them.

Dr. Mukund Thakur, informed that, this patient had, “Stab Injury Abdomen with Colonic Tear (2 places) with Jejunal Tear (2places) with Injury to Gonadal vessels with tear at the base of Mesentery with Lt. Para spinal muscle tear and Sharp object deep in abdomen.”

Dr. Suhas Salpekar stated that, this patient had very grievous abdominal injuries and he is lucky that mesenteric artery and IVC were missed by just few millimeters.

Dr. Vina Bang- Physician, Dr. Ninad Gawande- Medico Legal Specialist, Dr. Milind Pande- Pathologist, Dr. Manish Agarwal & Dr. Nishikant Lokhande- Radiologists and Dr. Smita Harkare, Dr. Neeta Deshpande & Dr. Anita Pande- Anesthetists supported the surgical team for successful recovery of patient. 24×7 stationed specialist Intensivist Cover was provided by Dr. Roshan Jawdekar, Dr. Akshay Burlawar and TEAM.

Dr. Anup Marar- OCHRI Director stated that considering the goodwill of the Institute and assured of comprehensive multispecialty care under one roof; accident victims are rushed by police and relatives to OCHRI. Team OCHRI tries its best to justify the confidence reposed by Central Indians.

RNHPL Board led by Shri.Udaybhaskar Nair- Chairman along with Directors Namely Dr. Usha Nair, Dr. Vidya Udaybhaskar, Ms. Divya Nair and Dr. Vinaya Nair complimented the team members for saving the victim in nick of time.

The relatives appreciated and complimented the TEAM OCHRI for timely surgical intervention and multi speciality treatment of their patient.