Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Jan 29th, 2020
    Business News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    CAIT will collect Traders Deta on pattern of National Population Register

    National campaign will run across the country from March 1 to September 30.

    On the pattern of the National Population Register, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAT) will prepare a data of traders and their employees engaged in business activities in all states and union territories across the country to better address the basic problems of trading community with the government so that traders can can seek formulation of better policies for the business class based on that data.

    CAIT has decided to launch this campaign on the suggestion of Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Mr. Piyush Goyal, which he gave at a Traders conference organized by CAIT in New Delhi on 27 January. The CAIT has termed Mr. Goyal’s suggestion as very logical and this data will be of great importance in seeking facilities and policy support from the Central and State Governments for the retail trade of the country.

    National President of CAT Mr. BC Bhartia and Secretary General Mr. Praveen Khandelwal told that according to a survey of NSSO there are about 7 crore small businesses in the country and it employs about 45 crore people and generating an annual turnover of about 45 lakh crore rupees It is highly regretted that so far no government has taken a single step to prepare data for such an important sector of the country’s economy. There is a separate policy and a Ministry for all other sections related to the economy except retail trade. Once the data is secured, the CAIT will very strongly demand to form a separate Ministry for Internal Trade and will raise other issues of the traders.

    Mr. Bhartia and Mr. Khandelwal told that this nationwide “Traders Population Campaign” of CAIT will start from March 1 and will run across the country till September 30! CAIT will create a mobile application to collect merchants’ details through which traders across the country will be able to enter their details in it. This campaign will be run with the help of more than 40 thousand merchant organizations spread across the country. The data sought includes the name of the business establishment, owner’s name, how many people they have in the family, address, phone number, mobile number, what item is traded, website and email address, how many employees work and how many people are in their family etc. and all this data will remain highly confidential and CAIT will be able to use it as required.

    With this type of data, there will be complete data of how many traders are in the country, how many people are employed, how much business is done, and in what items across the country, etc. Beside mobile application, the CAIT will also deploy feet on street to obtain data.

    Happening Nagpur
    In Pic Bharat Bandh Protest against CAA-NRC
    In Pic Bharat Bandh Protest against CAA-NRC
    The Shoes, short film about social change wins award in Accolade Global Film Competition, USA
    The Shoes, short film about social change wins award in Accolade Global Film Competition, USA
    Nagpur Crime News
    Another extortion case registers against Ambekar in Lakadganj
    Another extortion case registers against Ambekar in Lakadganj
    Chain snatcher who used ‘bicycle’ to commit crime in police net
    Chain snatcher who used ‘bicycle’ to commit crime in police net
    Maharashtra News
    राज्यातील आठ शासकीय तंत्रनिकेतन मध्ये कौशल्य विकासाधारित अभ्यासक्रम – उदय सामंत
    राज्यातील आठ शासकीय तंत्रनिकेतन मध्ये कौशल्य विकासाधारित अभ्यासक्रम – उदय सामंत
    उद्योजकता वाढीसाठी उद्योजकपूरक नवीन ऊर्जा धोरण तयार करणार – ऊर्जामंत्री
    उद्योजकता वाढीसाठी उद्योजकपूरक नवीन ऊर्जा धोरण तयार करणार – ऊर्जामंत्री
    Hindi News
    गोंदिया में बंद बेअसर
    गोंदिया में बंद बेअसर
    सरेआम ‘प्रोटोकॉल’ का हो रहा उल्लंघन !
    सरेआम ‘प्रोटोकॉल’ का हो रहा उल्लंघन !
    Trending News
    In Pic Bharat Bandh Protest against CAA-NRC
    In Pic Bharat Bandh Protest against CAA-NRC
    Cabinet nod to abortions till 24 weeks
    Cabinet nod to abortions till 24 weeks
    Featured News
    Alexis Hospital Case : Court rejects bail plea of accused Tripathi
    Alexis Hospital Case : Court rejects bail plea of accused Tripathi
    Nilesh Bharne becomes first IPS officer to get PhD in Forensic Psychology
    Nilesh Bharne becomes first IPS officer to get PhD in Forensic Psychology
    Trending In Nagpur
    In Pic Bharat Bandh Protest against CAA-NRC
    In Pic Bharat Bandh Protest against CAA-NRC
    Nagpur Excise Dept earns Rs 62 k from auction of 25 confiscated vehicles
    Nagpur Excise Dept earns Rs 62 k from auction of 25 confiscated vehicles
    राष्ट्रीय कबड्डी स्पर्धेत महावितरणला रोप्य पदक
    राष्ट्रीय कबड्डी स्पर्धेत महावितरणला रोप्य पदक
    TEAM OCHRI saves grievously Stab Injured victim
    TEAM OCHRI saves grievously Stab Injured victim
    Fourth edition of IYC concludes on high note
    Fourth edition of IYC concludes on high note
    VTA welcomes NMC Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe
    VTA welcomes NMC Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe
    Nagpur gears up for ‘Lourd Mata Mahostav’
    Nagpur gears up for ‘Lourd Mata Mahostav’
    सरेआम ‘प्रोटोकॉल’ का हो रहा उल्लंघन !
    सरेआम ‘प्रोटोकॉल’ का हो रहा उल्लंघन !
    Gramin Yuva Vikas Sanstha address issues at grass root level
    Gramin Yuva Vikas Sanstha address issues at grass root level
    Alexis Hospital Case : Court rejects bail plea of accused Tripathi
    Alexis Hospital Case : Court rejects bail plea of accused Tripathi
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145