Teacher’s Day celebrated DPS MIHAN

Nagpur: To commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr.SarvepalliRadhakrishnan, Teacher’s Day was celebrated on 5th September in Delhi Public School, MIHAN Wardha Road with great pomp. In the programme, the students expressed their gratitude for the contribution of teachers in their lives through their speeches. The students also presented songs in their melodious voice.

The students won hearts through the dance performances as well. School Principal Ms Nidhi Yadav while addressing the students talked about the important efforts of the teachers and said that the teachers give a new direction to the life of the students through their knowledge. On this occasion, beautiful greeting cards were given to all the teachers by the student council. A special get together was organised for the teachers.

A cake cutting ceremony was organised for the teachers as a mark of gratitude to them and lot of fun activities were conducted for the teachers. Best wishes and messages by our Pro Vice-Chairperson Ms TulikaKedia, Director Ms Savita Jaiswal and Chairman Delhi Public School Society, New Delhi Mr V.K.Shunglu were read out for the staff.

