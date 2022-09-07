Wadi cops bust four-member gang of vehicle lifters, 10 stolen bikes seized

Advertisement

Nagpur: Scanning footage from the CCTV cameras at City Operation Centre (CoC) ,Wadi Police busted a four-member gang of vehicle lifters and recovered 10 stolen two-wheelers, including six motorcycles, and other material worth Rs 2.50 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Neeraj Prabhakar Uikey (23), a resident of Changdeo Nagar, Juni Basti, behind Somalwar School Khamla, Kailash alias Bihari Surajlal Matey (20), Ashok Imrat Tumsare (35), both residents of Katanga, taluka Lalbarra, Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh) and Shailesh Bhaurao Gedam (34), a resident of Ward No 4, Aathwa Mile, Wadi.

With the arrest of the accused quartet, cops detected five vehicle theft cases registered at Wadi Police Station, two at Lakadganj Police Station and one each at Rana Pratap Nagar, Dhantoli, Ganeshpeth and Gittikhadan Police Stations.

The accused were nabbed by Senior PI Pradeep Rayannavar, PI (II) Vinod Godbole, APIs Gyanesh Dhawle, Datta Pendkar and Ganesh Munde and others under the supervision of Additional CP (Crime), Additional CP (South Region) Additional CP Neeva Jain, DCP (Detection) Chinmay Pandit and ACP (MIDC Division) Praveen Tejale.

