Covid-19: Nagpur sees highest 2205 cases in a single day, over 30K recovered

Nagpur: The rampant surge in novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) cases continue to scare the citizens as well as the administration as Nagpur on Tuesday registered it’s highest single-day cases with over 2K fresh cases. As many as 2205 new infected cases and 34 patients succumbed to the virus borne disease on Tuesday taking the over all cases of Nagpur district to 43,237, while death toll moved up to 1399.

Of the total 1399 deaths, 1077 deaths took place in the city and 196 from rural and rest 126 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases are 11,377 including 6050 asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

Tuesday also marked 1800+ recoveries as 1803 persons got free of the virus borne disease taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 30,461. The recovery rate in Nagpur district is at 70.45%.