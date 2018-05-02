Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Sep 8th, 2020

    Covid-19: Nagpur sees highest 2205 cases in a single day, over 30K recovered

    Nagpur: The rampant surge in novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) cases continue to scare the citizens as well as the administration as Nagpur on Tuesday registered it’s highest single-day cases with over 2K fresh cases. As many as 2205 new infected cases and 34 patients succumbed to the virus borne disease on Tuesday taking the over all cases of Nagpur district to 43,237, while death toll moved up to 1399.

    Of the total 1399 deaths, 1077 deaths took place in the city and 196 from rural and rest 126 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases are 11,377 including 6050 asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

    Tuesday also marked 1800+ recoveries as 1803 persons got free of the virus borne disease taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 30,461. The recovery rate in Nagpur district is at 70.45%.

    Trending In Nagpur
    ऑक्सिजनची कमाल क्षमतेत निर्मिती करा
    ऑक्सिजनची कमाल क्षमतेत निर्मिती करा
    मास्क न लावणा-या ६४९ नागरिकांकडून दंड वसूली
    मास्क न लावणा-या ६४९ नागरिकांकडून दंड वसूली
    आठ महिन्यात मनपाने बुजविले शहरातील पाच हजारांवर खड्डे
    आठ महिन्यात मनपाने बुजविले शहरातील पाच हजारांवर खड्डे
    सीमेंट रोड बांधकामाकरिता वाहतूक बंद
    सीमेंट रोड बांधकामाकरिता वाहतूक बंद
    ठराविक वेळेत डॉक्टरांकडून करा समुपदेशन
    ठराविक वेळेत डॉक्टरांकडून करा समुपदेशन
    कोव्हीड विषयक जबाबदारी व अधिकारांचे विकेंद्रीकरण
    कोव्हीड विषयक जबाबदारी व अधिकारांचे विकेंद्रीकरण
    स्कूल व्हॅन रुग्णवाहिकेत रुपांतरित करा
    स्कूल व्हॅन रुग्णवाहिकेत रुपांतरित करा
    होम आयसोलेशनमध्ये आहात, प्रश्न आहेत, समाधान करा!
    होम आयसोलेशनमध्ये आहात, प्रश्न आहेत, समाधान करा!
    मानधन पर काम करनेवाले स्वास्थ कर्मी कल नहीं करेंगे काम
    मानधन पर काम करनेवाले स्वास्थ कर्मी कल नहीं करेंगे काम
    कोरोनाबाबत नकारात्मक पोस्टमुळे सामाजिक नैराश्याचा धोका : अजित पारसे, सोशल मीडिया तज्ञ् व विश्लेषक.
    कोरोनाबाबत नकारात्मक पोस्टमुळे सामाजिक नैराश्याचा धोका : अजित पारसे, सोशल मीडिया तज्ञ् व विश्लेषक.
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145