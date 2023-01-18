Uke couple, partner dupe people of Rs 1.71 crore luring high returns on investments

Nagpur: Ajni police have booked and searching for a couple and their partner for cheating 24 people to the tune of Rs 1.71 crore on the pretext of high returns on investments.

The accused have been identified as Vippavkumar Premkumar Uke (35) and Apurva Vippavkumar Uke (32), owners of JV Micro Finance Company, and residents of Plot No. 143, Dhadiwal Layout, Jogi Nagar, Ajni. The accused couple’s partner is Generalsingh Lohiya (40), resident of Plot No. 29, Rachana Mithila Society, Pipla, Hudkeshwar. The accused husband-wife duo has their finance company situated at Shatabdi Chowk.

Between June 15, 2019 and June 5, 2020, the accused trio lured people of high returns of 13% on investments in their company. The accused also promised the investors to return their invested money whenever they needed. Falling prey to the lure of high returns, the complainant Milind Gujjya Dhawde invested Rs 5 lakh. Similarly, 23 other people also invested their money in the company of the accused. The accused Uke couple and their partner Lohiya collectively took a total Rs 1.71 crore from the 24 people but did not return any money. On the contrary, the accused threatened the complainant Milind Dhawde and other 23 investors of dire consequences when they demanded their invested money.

Ajni Woman API Mohare, based on the complaint of Milind Dhawde and other 23 people, booked the accused couple Vippavkumar Uke and Apurva Uke, their partner Generalsingh Lohiya under Sections 420, 504, 506 of the IPC. The accused trio has since then gone absconding and cops are searching for them.

