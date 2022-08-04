Teacher arrested for outraging modesty of girl student in Kamptee

Advertisement

Nagpur: Old Kamptee Police on Tuesday night arrested a school teacher for allegedly outraging modesty of a girl student.

The accused, Atik Ur Rehman Abdul Khaliq (54) is a teacher at M M Rabbani High School & Junior College, Kamptee. The mother of the 10- year-old victim alleged in her complaint that her daughter, who is studying in Rabbani High School, had gone to the room from where the books were distributed to students on May 23, 2022.

Advertisement

The accused Atik Ur Rehman, who was alone in the room, told her daughter to keep the books aside and outraged her modesty, she alleged. After the victim narrated her ordeal to her mother, the latter approached the police.

After receiving the complaint, cops conducted inquiries and registered a case under Sections 354 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Sections 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, against Atik Ur Rehman. Further investigations are underway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement