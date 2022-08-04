Lightning bolt kills woman near Bazargaon

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a tragic incident, a lightning bolt claimed the life of a woman who was working in her farm at Satnavari village near Bazargaon in Nagpur district. The mishap took place around 4 pm on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Ujwala Suresh Thuturkar.

A lightning bolt also damaged the house of Vinod Bajanghate in Bazargaon. Power supply to his house was disrupted due to the incident.

