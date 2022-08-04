MSEDCL’s junior clerk in ACB net in Nagpur for demanding Rs 5000 bribe

Advertisement

Nagpur: A junior clerk working with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Nagpur, for demanding a bribe of Rs 5,000 from an official of a solar panel installation company on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Nilesh Pundalik Wargade (36), was attached to MSEDCL’s Nandanvan office. A MSEDCL official stated that Nilesh was an outsourced private employee working for MSEDCL at Nandanvan office.

According to ACB, the complainant has installed a rooftop solar panel in Nandanvan area and he applied to MSEDCL for a metre and metre checking report. Nilesh allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 to the complainant and fixed the deal at Rs 2,000. Meanwhile, the complainant approached ACB and lodged a complaint. The ACB verified the demand and laid a trap but the trap failed as the clerk did not accept the money.

The ACB has registered a case under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act at Nandanvan Police Station. Under the guidance of Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Ola and Addl SP Madhukar Geete, the arrest was made by DySP Sandip Jagtap, PIs Yunus Sheikh, Bhagwat Wankhede and staff including Pankaj Ghodke, Mahesh Selokar, Wakil, Sharrif, Sadanand and others.

