Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran Visits Solar Industries’ Defence Facility in Nagpur

Nagpur: Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran on Tuesday visited the defence manufacturing facility of Solar Industries India Ltd. in Nagpur, where he reviewed the company’s production of ammunition, missiles, and other defence products.

Speaking to the media after the visit, Chandrasekaran said, “Defence is a very important sector, and India needs multiple players to strengthen its capabilities. No one else can fulfill the country’s defence requirements; all of us must contribute. Wherever collaboration is possible, we will collaborate. There was no specific agenda today—this visit was mainly to see the facility and understand their work. The defence sector has significant needs, and looking ahead, it offers immense potential.”

Solar Industries Chairman Satyanarayan Nuwal described the visit as a courtesy call, noting that there was no fixed agenda. “I cannot comment about the future, but this was simply a factory visit. Two days ago, we were informed by the District Collector that Mr. Chandrasekaran wished to visit. For us, it is indeed a matter of pride. India has vast requirements and opportunities in the defence sector,” Nuwal said.

The visit underscored the growing importance of private sector participation in India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem, in line with the government’s push for Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) in defence.