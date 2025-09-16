23rd Convocation of VNIT Nagpur Celebrates Academic Excellence and Innovation

Nagpur: The Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) celebrated its 23rd Convocation on Monday, marking a milestone for 1,227 graduating students from engineering, architecture, and science disciplines. The ceremony, held at the VNIT auditorium, was graced by dignitaries including Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India, who was the Chief Guest, Shri Madabhushi Madan Gopal, Chairman of the Board of Governors, and Dr. Prem Lal Patel, Director of VNIT.

The event began with the traditional academic procession, followed by the conferral of degrees and awards. Of the graduating class, 763 received B.Tech, 59 B.Arch, 271 M.Tech, 63 M.Sc., 70 Ph.D., and one student was awarded M.Tech by Research.

Key Highlights

Director’s Address: Dr. Prem Lal Patel presented the Institute Report, highlighting VNIT’s achievements and urging graduates to contribute towards Viksit Bharat 2047 through innovation, research, and social service.

Chairman's Address: Shri Madabhushi Madan Gopal congratulated the students, linking their graduation with Engineers' Day , and urged them to blend modern technology with India's cultural and philosophical heritage. He quoted Swami Vivekananda's call to "Arise, awake, and stop not until the goal is reached."

Chief Guest's Address: Prof. Abhay Karandikar praised VNIT's contributions to national development in fields like AI, green hydrogen, and sustainable agriculture. He encouraged graduates to uphold the values of Sir M. Visvesvaraya, strengthen alumni ties, and promote women's participation in STEM. Referring to India's ₹1 lakh crore Research and Innovation Fund, he called on the youth to lead responsibly in AI, innovation, and global leadership.

Award of Medals

The prestigious Sir Visvesvaraya Gold Medal for 2025 was awarded to Shenoy Siddhesh Vinay (B.Tech, Electronics & Communication Engineering) for his outstanding academic excellence. Several other meritorious students were also recognized for achievements across programs.

Convocation Management

The event was seamlessly coordinated under the leadership of Prof. V. R. Kalamkar, Dean (Academics). The proceedings were conducted by Dr. Mangesh Kotambkar and Dr. Maihili Paikane as Masters of Ceremony.

Conclusion

The 23rd Convocation of VNIT was not just a celebration of academic achievements but also a reaffirmation of the Institute’s role in shaping future innovators and leaders. With degrees conferred, the graduates now step into the professional world, carrying VNIT’s legacy of excellence, innovation, and service to society.