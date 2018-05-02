Tata Parsi School takes up ‘Gandhigiri’ to take on encroachment

Nagpur: Following Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) apathy on encroachment crises faced by J N Tata Parsi Girls High School owing to chorbazar vendors, the school administration has decided to launch Mission Gandhigiri on Saturday, February 22.

The mission commences at 8 am at Tata Parsi Girls’ School, Nagpur. Former Addl. C. P. Ramesh Mehta will enlighten the mission of Gandhigiri, launched by CEHRRA, under his auspices. members are in rapport with Senior Inspector, Ganeshpeth Police Station, to grace presence on the launching of Gandhigiri Mission of CEHRRA.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Shanoor Khushru Mirza, Principal discussed how Saturday market people come near the school vicinity and start fighting, hurling abuses at each other.

“Despite the area near Khau Galli is vacant, the vendors have encroach our school vicinity. This has raised the concern of school administration. HSC Board Exam 2020 starts next Tuesday and from March SSC and our 100 year old premise has to be safeguarded!” Mirza said.

Speaking about the event school has organizing, she further asserted, “Mission Gandhigiri, is an initiative of CEHRRA Whatsapp group, and has been instituted mainly for the eviction of encroachment by vendors of Chor Bazaar, within the confines and area belonging to the school.

On Saturday, we initiate this mission of Gandhigiri, by camping outside the entrance gate of Tata Parsi Girls’ School.”

“Those group members, their friends and committed social activists, Joining us for this noble mission of Gandhigiri, must notify their names and participation to us or by phone to Sanjay Saygaonkar. It will greatly help out the students of the Girls’ School from ordeals and intimidation caused to them by the inmates of Chor Bazaar, as disgustedly, lashed upon them by such disturbing elements during the course of HSSC/ SSC examinations,” she urged to Nagpurians.

… Shubham Nagdeve