Tata Motors eyes hydrogen bus project in Nagpur: Gadkari

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Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday announced that Tata Motors has proposed setting up a hydrogen-powered bus manufacturing project in Nagpur, a development that could significantly strengthen the city’s position as a hub for green mobility and sustainable transportation.

Addressing the gratitude ceremony of Advantage Vidarbha 2026, organised by the Association for Industrial Development (AID), Gadkari said discussions are underway to identify suitable land for the proposed manufacturing facility.

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“Tata Motors has shown keen interest in establishing a hydrogen bus project in Nagpur. We are currently exploring land options for the proposed plant,” the Union Minister said.

He noted that the project would complement Tata Motors’ plans to expand electric vehicle infrastructure in the city, including the development of fast-charging facilities, thereby creating a comprehensive ecosystem for next-generation clean mobility solutions.

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Highlighting Nagpur’s potential as a business destination, Gadkari stressed the need for the city to host more than 40 national-level business conventions every year. Conferences dedicated to sectors such as cement, plastics, manufacturing, logistics and emerging technologies, he said, would bring thousands of entrepreneurs, investors and industry experts to the region, generating fresh investment and employment opportunities.

The Union Minister also outlined the Centre’s plans to harness Vidarbha’s abundant coal reserves through advanced technologies. He said coal gasification would help reduce India’s dependence on imported fossil fuels while creating cleaner fuel alternatives for domestic use.

Gadkari pointed out that Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) currently has permission to mine only up to a depth of 500 metres, leaving substantial coal reserves untapped. Much of the available coal, he said, is of lower grade, making coal gasification a more viable and value-added alternative.

He revealed that three major coal gasification projects have been proposed in the region. These projects are expected to facilitate the extraction of Coal Bed Methane (CBM) from coalfields in Chandrapur and Gadchiroli, with the gas subsequently processed into compressed natural gas (CNG) for commercial applications.

On the infrastructure front, Gadkari announced that he has sanctioned an additional Rs 450 crore for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to strengthen road and flyover connectivity leading to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur, aimed at easing traffic movement and supporting future growth.

The Union Minister also highlighted efforts to promote sustainable tourism in Vidarbha’s tiger reserves. He said the government is preparing a plan to replace conventional safari vehicles with electric vehicles, reducing pollution in eco-sensitive forest areas.

According to Gadkari, the district administration and the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) are jointly finalising the scheme. He added that the first order for 300 electric vehicle chassis is already under consideration, with two leading automobile manufacturers competing for the project.

Emphasising the importance of innovation, clean energy and industrial expansion, Gadkari said such initiatives would not only transform Nagpur and Vidarbha into a centre for green technology but also create new avenues for investment, employment and sustainable economic growth.

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