Tank Cleaning – Water supply in Dhantoli zone to remain affected…

Nagpur: Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Orange City Water In a dedicated effort to provide the residents of Nagpur with high-quality potable water, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation-Orange City Water (NMC-OCW) announces the scheduled cleaning of Hanuman Nagar, Reshimbagh, and Wanjari Nagar ESRs within the Dhantoli Zone.

During the tank cleaning process, the water supply in the following areas will be adversely affected:

(A) Tuesday, 12th December, 2023: Hanuman Nagar ESR Area affected:-

Hanuman Nagar, Professor colony, PTS quater, Chandan nagar, Vakil Peth, Saraipeth, Reshimbagh, Somvarpeth, Raghuji Nagar, Old Somvaripeth, Vidyanagari, Nagmoli layout, Reshimbagh, Siraspeth, Mattipura.

(B) Wednesday,13th December,2023: Resimbagh ESR Areas Affected:-

Old Shukrawari, Mahavir nagar, Gayatri nagar slum, Old Nandanvan, Shiv nagar, Bhagat Colony, Anand nagar, Nehru nagar, Sudampuri, Om Nagar, Ganesh nagar.

(C) Friday, 15th December: Wanjari Nagar ESR Areas Affected:-

Vishwakarma nagar, Police qtr, Adiwasi colony, Ridge Road, MAHDA quarter, Vishwakarma nagar, Taj Nagar, Shivraj nagar, Ramai Nagar, Bajrang nagar, Bodivruksh nagar, Velekar Nagar, Savitribai Fuley nagar, Somvari quarter, Old Somwari Peth, Ayurvedic layout, Raghuji nagar,Tukdoji nagar, Police quarter, New Somwari peth.

During the tank cleaning period, there will be no water supply in these affected areas, and water tanker service will also be temporarily unavailable. Residents are kindly requested to make necessary arrangements for temporary water storage in advance to minimize inconvenience during this essential maintenance activity.

NMC-OCW has appealed to the citizens from above-mentioned affected areas and appreciates the cooperation and understanding of the residents during this period.

For more information about water supply consumers can contact NMC-OCW Helpline No 1800 266 9899.

