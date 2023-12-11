Malnutrition in Maharashtra: Unpacking the Statistics and Urgent Need for Action

Advertisement

On December 9, Jayant Patil, a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, raised concerns about a high number of child deaths in the state due to malnutrition in October. However, public health experts argue that the figures may not be as alarming as portrayed and stress the importance of fact-checking before making sweeping statements.

Understanding the Numbers:

With approximately 2 million children born in Maharashtra each year, a natural child mortality rate of 40,000 deaths is expected. Dr. Abhay Bhang, a health activist, explains that malnutrition is often a contributing factor rather than the sole cause of death. With about 30% of children malnourished, it is reasonable to expect around 1,500 malnourished children to die monthly. Thus, the reported 852 deaths align with these expectations.

Contextualizing Child Mortality:

The latest National Family Health Survey report indicates an annual expectation of 30,000 to 40,000 child deaths in Maharashtra, with a child mortality rate of 25 per 1000 children. Dr. Bhang emphasizes that the quoted figure by MLA Patil is actually lower than expected, considering the state’s population of 12 crores.

Historical Perspective:

In 2000, a collaboration of NGOs reported a staggering 1,70,000 annual child deaths in Maharashtra. Over the last two decades, concerted efforts and programs have reduced this number to 40,000, attributing progress to factors such as female education.

Persistent Malnutrition Challenge:

While child mortality has seen a significant decline, the problem of malnutrition remains a grave concern. Malnutrition, particularly measured through stunting, exhibits a slow reduction rate of barely 1 percent per year. Experts emphasize the need to differentiate between child mortality and malnutrition, stressing that the latter remains a persistent and distressing issue.

Root Causes and Future Solutions:

Addressing malnutrition requires a holistic approach, beginning with the health of mothers. Generations of malnourished women contribute to a cycle that perpetuates the problem. Experts argue that resolving this issue will take at least one generation.

National Scale Challenge:

Nationwide, around 30% of children in India suffer from malnutrition, a problem ten times more significant than child mortality, which stands at 3%. The focus must shift to comprehensive solutions for malnutrition to truly impact public health positively.

Recent Reports and Government Action:

Kamayani Mahabal, a health activist, highlights a recent report indicating 9,459 child deaths in tribal areas of Maharashtra between April 2022 and May 2023. Despite substantial spending on schemes like nutritious meals, 37,292 children died in the last four years in 16 districts. Mahabal questions the health minister’s decision to reduce the budget by 7% in 2023-24, emphasizing the urgency of addressing these issues at the governmental level.

