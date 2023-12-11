Advertisement

An Ayurveda health Camp was organised at Military Hospital, Kamptee on 10 Dec 2023 under the aegis of HQ Uttar Maharashtra & Gujrat Sub Area, Nagpur

The Aryurveda camp organised in coordination with Baidyanath offered free consultation and medicines. The camp included a millet corner and Ayurvedic nanocellulopathy as it’s part on display.

The occasion was graced by Mrs Gargee Vidyarthi & Maj Gen SK Vidyarthi, GOC HQ UM&G Sub Area. Approximately 230 patients underwent this holistic health checkup and were given required medications.

As a part of Veterans Drive, an AC lounge named GOLDEN NEST / SONERI GHARTE dedicated for veterans and senior citizens was also inaugurated by the General Officer in presence of veterans. As dedicated towards service, 02 E- Rickshaws were launched for conveyance of veterans and serving personnel at Military Hospital, Kamptee.

The entire programme has been appreciated by the serving and the veterans and has given an impetus to the holistic health care and mark of respect to veterans.

