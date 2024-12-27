Tandoori Nights by Tirpude Hotel Management Institute continues to enthral visitors in Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur: The much-awaited Tandoori Nights, hosted by Tirpude Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, has turned into a festive hub since its launch on December 24th. With a perfect blend of mouthwatering cuisines, soulful music, and vibrant decorations, the event promises an unforgettable experience for every visitor. Nagpur Today is online media partner of the event.

A Culinary Delight

The highlight of the event is undoubtedly its wide variety of food stalls, offering delicious cuisines prepared entirely by the students of the institute. From sizzling tandoori dishes to flavorful desserts, the menu is curated to cater to every palate. The piping hot food, served fresh, has left visitors raving about the taste and quality. It’s a perfect showcase of the students’ culinary expertise.

Soulful Music by Talented Students

Adding to the magical ambiance is the melodious music performed by the college students. Their soulful renditions of classic and contemporary songs create a lively and heartwarming vibe. The music perfectly complements the festive mood, making the experience even more enjoyable for visitors of all ages.

A Festive Wonderland

The event venue is adorned with stunning decorations, featuring a grand Christmas tree, twinkling fairy lights, and colorful stalls. The setup reflects the spirit of Christmas and New Year, making it a picturesque spot for families and friends to celebrate together. The vibrant hues and festive energy create a cheerful atmosphere that has become a big hit among attendees.



A Platform for Talent

Tandoori Nights is not just an event; it’s a platform for the students of Tirpude Institute to showcase their exceptional talents in hospitality, cooking, and event management. From organizing the event to preparing the food and entertaining the crowd, the students have impressed everyone with their dedication and creativity.

Dates and Venue

The event, running from December 24th to 29th, is being held at Tirpude Institute of Hotel Management, Civil Lines, Nagpur. With Nagpur Today as the online media partner, this celebration has reached a wider audience, making it a must-visit event in the city.