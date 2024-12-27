Bharatanatyam Arangetram by Shivaika Arora on Dec 28 in Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur: Bharatanatyam Arangetram by dancer Shivalika Arora, a student of Sapiens Academy, has been organized on Saturday, December 28, 2024 at J.R. Shaw Auditorium, IMA hall, Ambazari Road, Nagpur, from 6 pm to 9 pm.

Arangetram is considered to be the most important dance event of Bharatanatyam. In this Arangeram, Shivalika will perforn Ganesha Vandana, Shiva Stuti, Varnam depicting the 10 avatars of Vishnu, Aigiri Nandini in praise of Goddess Durga, Madhurashtakam of Krishna and Tillana, dance forms considered as much difficult to perforn.

These items need strenuous efforts and dedicaton. This event is the celebration of Shivalika’s efforts of ten years in learning this dance from her teacher. For this Arangetram, Shivalika got guidance from her Guru Dr. Anoma Sakhare who has a Ph.D. in Bharatanatyam from Tamil University, Thanjavur.

Famous singers, flute players and violinists, wili come especially from Hyderabad for this event as the live accompaniments. Ajit Manohar from Milan, Italy will grace the occasion as Chief Guest being the beneficiary and the well-known diabetes specialist. Founder Director of Khobragade Multispecialty Hospital of Nagpur Dr. Shankar Khobragade will honour the program by his presence as the guest of honour.