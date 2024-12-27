Nagpur Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar Takes Charge as MIL CMD Amid Airport Project Delays

Advertisement













Nagpur: Dr. Vipin Itankar, the District Collector of Nagpur, has been entrusted with the additional responsibility of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Mihan India Limited (MIL), the company overseeing the operations of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport. This marks the first instance where someone other than the Vice Chairman and Managing Director (VC & MD) of Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) has been given this responsibility.

The decision comes in light of delays in the runway resurfacing project at Nagpur Airport. Until now, Swati Pandey (IPoS) held the CMD position at MIL.

