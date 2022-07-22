Talk about Mamata-BJP deal doing the rounds,distance herself from Opposition

Advertisement

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has earned displeasure from the Opposition ranks over her sudden switch over from Opposition ranks to being close to NDA led by BJP in the country.It was herself she wrested initiative in convening a first meeting of joint opposition parties in New Delhi to pick up Presidential nominee for July 18 poll.

In the first meeting attended by NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Congress, Shiv Sena and leftist leaders, she proposed the name of Pawar itself which was politely declined by Pawar himself. During the subsequent development in the second round of meeting convened by Pawar at his residence, names of two prominent leaders National Conference chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah and former West Bengal Governor Gopal Krishna Gandhi cropped up.

Advertisement

But both the possible candidates too declined the offer citing personal some reasons.Than the choice fell on former Union Finance Minister and External Affair Minister, Yashwant Sinha who looked more eager to become the joint Opposition candidate,

Banerjee known for her whimsical style of functioning shocked the Opposition ranks when made an observation that had she knew the NDA’s choice in former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu, she would have given a thought on it.This sent shock waves among the Opposition ranks and there was a clear indication or signal of departure from the Opposition ranks and no guarantee of votes to Sinha.

After first shock, Banerjee kept her cards close to her hearts and the Opposition in the dark about the choice of Vice-Presidential nominee and said she would consult her party colleagues by July 21. Every one knows the one man (woman) party functioning and as written in this column, yesterday she announced her decision to remain absent during polling for Vice-President next month..

In the political parlance, remaining absent means indirect help to NDA nominee for Vice-Presidential poll Jagdeep Dhankar who quit the West Bengal Governor’s post for contesting the poll.

Now Droupadi Murmu has been elected and in due course Jagdeep Dhankar will also get elected. But Banerjee is defeated by her own principles and ideology and actions. Opposition including the left parties will never forget and forgive her.

Therefore there are talks doing the rounds in political circles, has she struck a secret deal with BJP. A report in a section of press said her meeting with Dhankar in presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswas in Darjeeling earlier this month was the turning point.She has certainly earned the displeasure of Opposition parties.

…Joseph Rao- Senior Journalist

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement