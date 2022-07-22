Covid-19: Nagpur reports 219 fresh cases, active patients at 1,417

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State detected 219 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday. Again, no death has been reported in the Nagpur district and 188 persons have been successfully recovered in a day.

Out of total 219 cases, 64 cases were reported from Nagpur rural while 155 of them were from Nagpur city. No patients were found from outside the district.

Advertisement

A total of 3,134 samples (2,644 RT-PCR and 490 Rapid Antigen) were examined in the last 24-hours.

With the latest update, the number of active patients has risen to 1,417 (448 rural and 969 city).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement