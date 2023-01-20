Talent Hunt Competition at The Achievers Pre-School

Nagpur: Everyone is born with some special talent. In a bid to bring out the hidden talent in little children and to nurture their multiple intelligences,The Achievers Pre-School conducts a talent hunt competition every year. The event incharges Ms Anshita Kokas and Ms Shikha Sharma ensured maximum students participated.

The overwhelming response was encouraging as the children came forward to display their immense talent in various ways. They exhibited and expressed creativity through rapid reading,dance, songs, music, cooking, jokes,yoga, mono act, craft, drawing and many more. The best entries were rewarded. Image:

