Now, transgenders demanding money forcefully, begging at signals to face extortion offences in Nagpur

Commissioner of Police issued an order to file extortion cases directly against gangs of transgenders who forcefully barge into weddings, bars or any event in the city and also beg at traffic signals

Nagpur: For the first time in the history of Nagpur, the Commissioner of Police has issued an order to file extortion cases directly against gangs of transgenders who forcefully barge into weddings, bars or any event in the city and also beg at traffic signals.

In the Second Capital of Maharashtra, the number of transgenders has increased significantly. These gangs stand at every square. Drivers are harassed for money. Those who refuse to pay are threatened with obscene abuse. There have been many complaints about this.As a preventive measure, the Commissioner of Police has issued an order to file a case of extortion against those who forcefully demand money in any ceremony including at squares.

Advertisement

Gangs of these transgenders share the localities. Because of that, there have been many fights between these gangs. Some have started this business as they are earning handsomely. Often the family members are also harassed by asking for unreasonable money. Denial leads to heated exchange of words. Obscenities are used as well. Therefore, many reluctantly pay money and get rid of their problems.

According to a report in a local media, on Thursday, members of the transgender community were also summoned at 33 police stations and made aware of the notification and warned against violations. Police are now preparing a list of the transgender community members with their details. Voluntary donations and invitations to transgender community would be allowed and they can attend or perform with consent of the house owners or organizers as a right to livelihood and life, said the Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar.

The report further said that the imposters posing as transgender persons too have been brought under scanner. As per the notification, transgender persons or imposters posing as transgender persons are prohibited from begging at traffic junctions and squares. The notification, which would remain in force till February 17 in the first phase, was sent to the Home Department, Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP), State Intelligence Department, District Collector and others.

The notification has also curtailed movement of the transgender community, whether single or in groups, at public places or at different venues in the city. It also stated that any donations made to the transgender community has to be voluntary and without any element of threat or extortion. Kumar said there had been a steady flow of complaints from citizens about the inconvenience, discomfort and intimidation faced with the transgender community barging into homes and events demanding heavy donations.

The notification, which is open for suggestions and reactions from citizens, also mentioned several Indian Penal Code (IPC) provisions related to rioting, extortion, threatening and such other violations.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement