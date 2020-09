Takli Sim ESR shutdown for flow meter installation on September 14

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Orange City Water has planned 12 hours Shutdown for installtion of a flow meter at Takli Sim ESR on September 14, 2020 (Monday) from 12.30 PM to 12.30 AM

During this period water supply to below mentioned areas shall remain affected hamper as well as there will be no tanker supply from Takli Sim ESR in Laxmi Nagar zone.

Area affected :-

Taklisim ESR:

Hiranwar layout, prasad nagar, Mhada colony, Nelco society, Shashtri layout,Subhash Nagar, Mangaldham society, Taklisim, Yashodha nagar, Vasudeo Nagar, SBI colony, Lumbini Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, Kalyan Nagar,

Jaitala ESR:

Ramabai ambedkar nagar Nalanda nagar Buddha Vihar Jaitala,Smashan ghat road,Mahendra Nagar, Sasane layout.

The inconvenience caused to citizens due to ESR cleaning and maintenance work is highly regretted.

For any complaints about water supply please contact OCW Toll free number: 1800 266 9899 and for any query visit OCW Website @ : www.ocwindia.com