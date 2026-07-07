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Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) Special Education Committee on Monday reviewed a wide range of issues concerning the civic body’s education department and directed officials to submit a proposal to the State Government for affiliating municipal schools with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The review meeting was chaired by Special Education Committee Chairperson Santoshdevi Laddha in the committee hall at the NMC headquarters. Committee members Ram Kumbhalkar, Vaishali Udapurkar and Syed Muskan Syed Irfan, Education Officer Vandana Mahajan, Deputy Education Officers Subhash Upase and Seema Khobragade, School Inspectors Prashant Tembhurne, Anjum Ara, Shagufta Parveen and Vijay Soni, Samagra Shiksha Assistant Programme Officer Kavita Shaikh, Vinay Bagle, and other officials were present.

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During the meeting, Laddha held a detailed discussion on teacher recruitment and reviewed the staffing position in municipal schools. Officials informed the committee that 92 contractual teachers had joined duty from June 27. The Chairperson instructed the education department to expedite the recruitment of the remaining contractual teachers to address staff shortages.

The committee also reviewed the distribution of textbooks and uniforms and was informed that these had been provided to students across all NMC schools. Laddha directed officials to prepare a proposal for launching special coaching classes for Class X students with the support of voluntary organisations to strengthen academic performance.

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She also instructed the department to prepare a proposal for starting a junior college at the PM SHRI School in Sanjay Nagar.

To improve the learning environment, the Chairperson directed officials to provide tilted roofing sheets and craft materials for kindergarten and primary school activity classes. She also proposed beautification of 21 municipal schools through inspirational wall murals and painting to create a uniform and attractive appearance.

Among other directions, Laddha said that all NMC schools should sing Vande Mataram during the morning assembly. She also proposed organising multiplication table memorisation competitions during the Education Festival (Shikshanotsav), with prizes for students demonstrating exceptional performance.

The committee further discussed renaming municipal balwadi (pre-primary) schools as ‘Bal Gokulam’. It also deliberated on opening two English-medium municipal schools in every Assembly constituency.

In another major initiative, the committee discussed upgrading 21 semi-English municipal schools into fully modern educational institutions equipped with smart classrooms, advanced science laboratories, computer facilities and other contemporary learning resources to improve the quality of education.

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