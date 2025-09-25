Tadoba Tiger Safari Rates Hiked From Oct 1, Tourists Face Steep Costs

Nagpur: Visiting the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) is set to become more expensive as the management has announced a hike in safari fees under the management quota, effective from October 1, 2025.

The fee revision is expected to make the popular jungle safari unaffordable for many middle-class families. Known worldwide for its rich biodiversity and easy tiger sightings, TATR continues to attract wildlife enthusiasts, photographers, and even celebrities.

New Safari Rates from October 1

Core Area (Monday–Friday):

Entry Fee: ₹4,600

Guide Fee: ₹700

Vehicle Fee: ₹3,300

Total: ₹8,600

Core Area (Saturday–Sunday):

Entry Fee: ₹8,600

Guide Fee: ₹700

Vehicle Fee: ₹3,300

Total: ₹12,600

Buffer Zone (Monday–Friday):

Entry Fee: ₹3,600

Guide Fee: ₹700

Vehicle Fee: ₹3,000

Total: ₹7,300

Buffer Zone (Saturday–Sunday):

Entry Fee: ₹6,600

Guide Fee: ₹700

Vehicle Fee: ₹3,000

Total: ₹10,300

Previously, the safari fees were significantly lower, with weekday charges in the core area totaling ₹7,600 and weekend charges ₹11,600. In buffer zones, weekday safaris cost ₹6,300 and weekends ₹9,300.

Tourist Concerns

The steep hike has raised concerns about reduced footfall, especially among local and middle-class tourists. However, authorities argue that the revised fees are justified, given TATR’s global reputation and the increasing popularity of its buffer zones, where sightings of famous tigers like Maya, Sonam, Matkasur, and Chota Matka remain a huge draw.

The jungle safari will officially resume on October 1 after a four-month monsoon break, and tourists will be required to pay the revised rates, already published on TATR’s official website.