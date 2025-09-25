NEET Topper With 99.99 Percentile Dies by Suicide in Chandrapur District

Chandrapur: In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old NEET UG-2025 topper died by suicide at Nawargaon in Sindewahi taluka on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Anurag Anil Borkar, son of Anil Borkar, President of Nawargaon Traders’ Association, had secured 99.99 percentile in the NEET UG examination, achieving an OBC category rank of 1475. He was preparing to begin his MBBS admission process in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

According to police reports, Anurag was found hanging from the ceiling by his mother in the early hours when she went to wake him up.

Gold Rate 24 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,14,000 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,06,000 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,35,700/- Platinum ₹ 49,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

A suicide note recovered from the spot revealed that Anurag did not wish to pursue medicine despite his top rank. Instead, he wanted to pursue a career in business, which caused him deep inner conflict.

The sudden demise of the bright student has left his family and the entire village in mourning. The incident has once again raised concerns about academic pressure and lack of freedom in career choices.

Sindewahi Police, led by PI Kanchan Pande, are conducting further investigation.