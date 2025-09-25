Published On : Thu, Sep 25th, 2025
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Nagpur Police Launch ‘Durga Marshal’ for Women’s Safety in Navratri

Nagpur: To ensure the safety of women and girls during the Navratri festival, Nagpur Police have launched a special initiative called ‘Durga Marshal.’ The campaign has been introduced under the guidance of Police Commissioner Ravinderkumar Singhal and conceptualized by Deputy Commissioner Rashmita Rao.

As part of the initiative, women police personnel will patrol the city daily from afternoon until midnight. Each team will consist of two women officers on mopeds, covering garba-dandiya venues, temples, markets, and other public places to monitor safety.

Police officials stated that this step not only aims to create a safer environment for women but also helps build public confidence and spreads a strong message of women empowerment.

