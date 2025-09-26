Tadoba Tiger Safari Fees Hiked; MP Pratibha Dhanorkar Protests

Chandrapur: The Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR), one of the most popular destinations for wildlife and tiger enthusiasts in Chandrapur district, is set to become more expensive for tourists. The upcoming season of tiger safaris, scheduled to resume in October after the monsoon break, will see a steep hike in safari charges—sparking disappointment among visitors.

Revised Entry Fees:

Core Zone: Weekdays (Mon–Fri): ₹8,800 (previously ₹7,800) Weekends (Sat–Sun): ₹12,800 (previously ₹11,800)

Buffer Zone: Weekdays (Mon–Fri): ₹6,000 (previously ₹5,000) Weekends (Sat–Sun): ₹7,000 (previously ₹6,000)



The Tadoba administration has raised fees across multiple categories, including Gypsy charges, entry fees, and guide charges. This move has made the safari less affordable for ordinary citizens.

Political Opposition:

Chandrapur MP Pratibha Dhanorkar has strongly opposed the decision. In a letter to State Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, she demanded the immediate rollback of the increased fees. According to her, Tadoba must remain accessible to the common people and should not turn into an exclusive attraction only for the wealthy.

She has further warned that if the old rates are not restored, protests will be staged at all entry gates of the reserve starting October 1.

The fee hike and the MP’s aggressive stance have triggered widespread debate among wildlife lovers and tourists.