Tadoba safari booking website operator gets relief as HC stays termination

Nagpur: A fresh turn of events has emerged in the ongoing conflict between Tadoba management and the online safari booking firm, Wild Connectivity Solutions (WCS), which operates the safari booking website for the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR).

Justice Anil S Kilor of the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has intervened by staying the termination of WCS, providing a temporary respite to the private firm.

Advertisement

The service-level agreement between TATR and WCS was established on December 10, 2021, for a period of five years. The agreement facilitated the online booking of safari tickets for the tiger reserve. However, amidst allegations of malpractices, numerous complaints from stakeholders, and ensuing disputes, the TATR management took the decision to terminate the agreement on August 3, 2023.

In response to the termination, Abhishek Vinodsingh Thakur, a partner of WCS, approached the Principal District Judge, Chandrapur, seeking an interim injunction under Section 9 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996. Thakur asserted that he had been handling safari bookings for TATR and questioned the abrupt termination. However, the court issued a notice to the concerned TATR officials, scheduling a returnable date of August 17 for further proceedings. This left the firm without immediate relief.

Subsequently, Thakur, represented by counsel MP Khajanchi, moved the Bombay High Court, arguing that the service level agreement signed between WCS and TATR encompassed a five-year duration. While the agreement included a clause for appointing an arbitrator in case of disputes, TATR bypassed this and directly terminated the agreement.

Thakur contended that the agreement lacked a termination clause, and no prior show-cause notice had been issued before the termination. The High Court acknowledged these arguments and directed the Principal District Judge, Chandrapur, to thoroughly examine the application under Section 9 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act and make an appropriate decision.

In the interim, the High Court issued a stay on the termination letter of the service-level agreement dated August 3, 2023, by TATR management. This move grants WCS a temporary reprieve while the legal proceedings unfold. The High Court emphasized the need for due process and adherence to the law in resolving the dispute between the parties.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement