Nagpur to witness grand ‘Patent Fest’ award ceremony on Aug 14

Nagpur: Born out of a quest for unique concepts and innovation, ‘Patent Fest’ received an overwhelming response from academic institutions, students, researchers and entrepreneurs. In this event, the intellectual talent hidden in the city of Nagpur, which is fondly known as the Orange City, was clearly visible. So after this event, Nagpur city will be known as an ‘Innovation City’.

The grand award ceremony of ‘Patent and Ideas Fest’ presented by Vision Next Foundation will be held on August 14 2023 at 05:30 pm at Kavivarya Suresh Bhat Auditorium, Nagpur. In this ceremony, Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the chief patron of ‘Patent Fest’ along with Mangalprabhat Lodha, Minister of Skill and Entrepreneurship Development will felicitate 10 outstanding participants from both the groups and participation certificate will be given to all the students and contestants who were part of this event.

Especially, ‘Patent Holders’ who have more than 10 patents to their name will also be honoured on this occasion. The Jury Round of ‘Patent Fest’ was held on August 8, 2023 at Datta Meghe Medical College, Wanadongri. The intellectuals of Nagpur city participated in it in large numbers. Total 410 patent holders on various subjects participated in this round, while 40 Juries specialising in various fields tested their patents.

On August 10, 2023, total 814 students from various educational institutes & contestants of different age groups enthusiastically participated in the Jury Round of ‘Ideas Fest’. In this round, a total 1224 participants presented their ideas. This process was completed at Jhulelal Institute of Technology, Lonara (Nagpur). Here, the concepts presented by the contestants were examined by 60 expert Juries.

The participants were diverse from 8th class students to senior citizens. All educational institutes, students and other contestants along with the intellectuals of Nagpur are requested to definitely join this grand and historic evening; congratulate the participants of ‘Patent and Ideas Fest’ and the emerging talents. Vision Next Foundation’s President & Ex-Mayor. Sandipji Joshi, Secretary, Manoj Chavhan & Treasurer Yogita Kasture appealed to people to gather in large numbers to encourage this unique initiative that gives a modern dimension to the tradition of striving for new ideas and inventions.

‘Enlighten the Soul’, ‘PR Times Pvt Ltd’ and ‘ITCraft Technologies’ were instrumental in organising & managing ‘Patent Fest’. For more information contact 9766590119 or log on to www.patentfest.com.

