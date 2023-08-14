2nd batch of Agniveers join Guards Regimental Centre, Kamptee

Nagpur: The second batch of Agniveers was attested on August 14, 2023 at Brigade of the Guards Regimental Centre, Kamptee. The historic event involved Agniveers taking the solemn oath to protect the motherland at all costs.

The event was witnessed by near and dear ones of the Agniveers who came from various parts of the country. The attestation parade marks the successful culmination of 24 weeks of their rigorous training which includes physical training, drill, firing, tactical training and a week long Ex Camp.

Advertisement

This will form the bedrock of their future in the Indian Army. The attestation parade was presided over by Commandant, Brigade of the Guards Regimental Centre, Kamptee, who impressed upon the Agniveers that becoming a soldier is a matter of pride and an onerous responsibility. He exhorted the Agniveers to commit themselves to the service of the Nation physically and mentally in all aspects.

The outstanding performers of the batch were given prizes under various categories based on their performance. All the proud parents were bestowed upon with “Gaurav Padak” recognising their contribution to nation building. Agniveer Baraiya Mansing Jethurbhai, was adjudged as the best Agniveer of second batch, said a press release issued by Wg Cdr Ratnakar Singh, Defence PRO, Nagpur.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement