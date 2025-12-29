Tadoba draws the line: VIP pressure curbed, WhatsApp, same-day safaris banned

Advertisement

Nagpur: Drawing a firm line against VIP pressure, last-minute lobbying and backdoor entries, the Tadoba–Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) has rolled out a tough, non-negotiable set of rules governing the Management Quota Safari, sending a clear message: wildlife protection will not bend to influence or convenience.

The revised guidelines, issued by Dr Prabhu Nath Shukla, Conservator of Forests and Field Director, TATR, come in response to mounting operational chaos triggered by VIP recommendations, informal requests and sudden safari demands, often pushed through WhatsApp messages, personal calls and unofficial channels.

Officials admit the system had been pushed to the brink. With 22 entry gates spread across vast forest stretches, many still without reliable internet connectivity, coordinating Management Quota safaris has become increasingly unmanageable. Requests routed through Ministers, MPs, MLAs, judges and other dignitaries often arrive at the last moment, accompanied by demands for specific gates, instant approvals and preferential treatment, leaving field staff scrambling.

Under the new regime, all such practices have been decisively shut down.

TATR has categorically stated that only applications submitted on official letterheads or prescribed formats will be accepted. WhatsApp messages, text requests or personal communications will not be entertained under any circumstances. Applications must reach the Field Director’s office by 3 pm on the previous day. Any request received after the deadline will be summarily rejected. Crucially, same-day permissions under the Management Quota have been completely banned.

Forest authorities have also made it clear that not every demand can be accommodated, citing the severely limited number of vehicles available under the quota. In a significant tightening, business operators, agents, resort owners and commercial photographers have been outright barred from applying. Each application will be allowed only one vehicle, group bookings have been prohibited, and access to the core area will be strictly regulated.

Visitors must carry Aadhaar or valid photo identification, pay safari fees only at the designated entry gate, preferably through online payment, and avoid both advance and delayed transactions. To curb disturbances inside the forest, mobile phone usage during safari hours has been strictly prohibited for Management Quota vehicles.

TATR has also issued a stern warning against attempts to influence officials directly. Requests sent to personal mobile numbers or private email IDs will be ignored, with only the official helplines and designated email address recognised as valid communication channels.

Forest officials assert that the crackdown is not about denying access, but about restoring order, transparency and fairness, while ensuring that Tadoba’s fragile ecosystem is not compromised by human pressure or privilege. The message from Tadoba is unmistakable: the jungle will operate by rules, not recommendations.

