5-member gang targeting railway passengers nabbed; booty worth Rs 16.75 lakh seized

Nagpur: The Ganeshpeth Police have busted a gang involved in stealing gold ornaments and valuables from passengers at Nagpur Railway Station after luring them into autorickshaws. The police have seized property worth Rs 16.75 lakh, of which Rs 11.45 lakh has been confirmed as stolen items, following investigation.

According to police, the gang operated by approaching passengers in the railway station area, gaining their confidence and offering them autorickshaw rides. During the journey, the accused would seize the opportunity to steal gold ornaments, cash and other valuables from passengers’ bags. Repeated incidents of such thefts had created an atmosphere of fear among railway passengers.

Acting on specific confidential information, a team from Ganeshpeth Police Station laid a trap and arrested the gang.

The arrested accused have been identified as:

• Imran alias Sonu Ijaz Khan (41), resident of Lodhipura near old jail, Ganeshpeth; currently residing at Bajrang Nagar, Galli No. 9, Ajni

• Shahadat Khan Habib Khan (28), resident of Gausia Colony, Dighori, Hudkeshwar, Nagpur

• Abdul Nadeem s/o Nayeem Sheikh (28), resident of Bara Kheli, near Pathan Petrol Pump, Dighori Chowk

• Asim Ahmed Jamir Ahmed (42), resident of Maksud Tanpur Hafiz, Bijnor district

• Ravindra Kumar alias Dalu Bhure Singh (50), resident of Maksud Tanpur Hafiz, Bijnor district

Police have recovered a large cache of gold ornaments, cash and other valuables from the accused. Officials suspect the gang’s involvement in several similar theft cases in the past and have launched a detailed investigation to trace additional crimes and victims.

Meanwhile, Ganeshpeth Police have appealed to passengers arriving at or departing from Nagpur Railway Station to remain vigilant and avoid boarding autorickshaws offered by unknown persons, especially in and around the station premises.

