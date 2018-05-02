Symptoms and precautions of Corona virus

The outbreak of new epidemic around us named as Coronavirus (COVID -19). It was 31 december 2019 Wuhan, China when the first was reported.

It belongs to the family of viruses which already existed. Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. They are transmitted through animal to humans.

The common signs of the infection.

*In mild cases*

• Fever

•Cough

•Cold

• Respiratory infections

• Difficulty in breathing.

• Shortness of breath.

In more severe cases :

• Pneumonia

• Acute Respiratory syndrome.

•Kidney Failure.

•Even Death.

Now as we all aware that precaution are better that cure. As the cure of (COVID-19) is still under trials.

Precautionary recommendation

• Having a strong immunity will surely help us to protect ourselves from getting infected.

•Have good amount of vitamin C in your diet that help to boost your immune response.

•Avoid public gathering.

•Regular hand washing.

•Covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing. •Thoroughly cooking meat and eggs.

•Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

•Last but not the least don’t panic. As fear reduces the immune response.

Stay Healthy, Stay Protected.

Dr Himanshu Singh Choudhary