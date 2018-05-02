Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Mar 17th, 2020

    Symptoms and precautions of Corona virus

    The outbreak of new epidemic around us named as Coronavirus (COVID -19). It was 31 december 2019 Wuhan, China when the first was reported.

    It belongs to the family of viruses which already existed. Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. They are transmitted through animal to humans.

    The common signs of the infection.
    *In mild cases*
    • Fever
    •Cough
    •Cold
    • Respiratory infections
    • Difficulty in breathing.
    • Shortness of breath.

    In more severe cases :
    • Pneumonia
    • Acute Respiratory syndrome.
    •Kidney Failure.
    •Even Death.

    Now as we all aware that precaution are better that cure. As the cure of (COVID-19) is still under trials.

    Precautionary recommendation
    • Having a strong immunity will surely help us to protect ourselves from getting infected.
    •Have good amount of vitamin C in your diet that help to boost your immune response.
    •Avoid public gathering.
    •Regular hand washing.
    •Covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing. •Thoroughly cooking meat and eggs.
    •Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.
    •Last but not the least don’t panic. As fear reduces the immune response.

    Stay Healthy, Stay Protected.

    Dr Himanshu Singh Choudhary

    Happening Nagpur
    Coronavirus precautions in Nagpur: Malls,Gyms,Pools,Cinema Halls remain closed on Sunday
    Coronavirus precautions in Nagpur: Malls,Gyms,Pools,Cinema Halls remain closed on Sunday
    Gaiety, grace, gifts marks Women’s Day celebration
    Gaiety, grace, gifts marks Women’s Day celebration
    Nagpur Crime News
    Man assaults brother with iron rod in Kotwali
    Man assaults brother with iron rod in Kotwali
    Two Nagpur Men booked as aspiring actress alleges rape for role in TV Serial
    Two Nagpur Men booked as aspiring actress alleges rape for role in TV Serial
    Maharashtra News
    दिव्यांग प्रेरणा विशेषांकाचे गडकरींच्या हस्ते विमोचन
    दिव्यांग प्रेरणा विशेषांकाचे गडकरींच्या हस्ते विमोचन
    येरखेड्यात पोलिसांची गस्त वाढवा
    येरखेड्यात पोलिसांची गस्त वाढवा
    Hindi News
    बोगस आवेदनों पर लगेगा अंकुश प्रतीक्षा प्रणाली वाली प्रक्रिया से : RTE एक्शन कमेटी
    बोगस आवेदनों पर लगेगा अंकुश प्रतीक्षा प्रणाली वाली प्रक्रिया से : RTE एक्शन कमेटी
    31 मार्च तक लिंक करा लें पैन और आधार – आयकर विभाग ने जारी किया
    31 मार्च तक लिंक करा लें पैन और आधार – आयकर विभाग ने जारी किया
    Trending News
    NMC busts ‘setup’: Dismisses 10 conductors of city bus service
    NMC busts ‘setup’: Dismisses 10 conductors of city bus service
    Woman found dead at Mangalwari Complex in Sadar
    Woman found dead at Mangalwari Complex in Sadar
    Featured News
    Coronavirus Update: Section 144 Now Imposed In Nagpur
    Coronavirus Update: Section 144 Now Imposed In Nagpur
    ED summons Anil Ambani in Yes Bank case
    ED summons Anil Ambani in Yes Bank case
    Trending In Nagpur
    बोगस आवेदनों पर लगेगा अंकुश प्रतीक्षा प्रणाली वाली प्रक्रिया से : RTE एक्शन कमेटी
    बोगस आवेदनों पर लगेगा अंकुश प्रतीक्षा प्रणाली वाली प्रक्रिया से : RTE एक्शन कमेटी
    Man assaults brother with iron rod in Kotwali
    Man assaults brother with iron rod in Kotwali
    Rs 1.32 lakh booty stolen from house in MIDC
    Rs 1.32 lakh booty stolen from house in MIDC
    दिव्यांग प्रेरणा विशेषांकाचे गडकरींच्या हस्ते विमोचन
    दिव्यांग प्रेरणा विशेषांकाचे गडकरींच्या हस्ते विमोचन
    NMC busts ‘setup’: Dismisses 10 conductors of city bus service
    NMC busts ‘setup’: Dismisses 10 conductors of city bus service
    Safety comes first, Poulomi Das urging people not to make fun of the disease, shared picture from the “Kartik Purnima” sets.
    Safety comes first, Poulomi Das urging people not to make fun of the disease, shared picture from the “Kartik Purnima” sets.
    चिकन खाने से कोरोना नही होता हैं धार्मिक कार्यक्रमों में भी भीड़ ना बढ़ाए
    चिकन खाने से कोरोना नही होता हैं धार्मिक कार्यक्रमों में भी भीड़ ना बढ़ाए
    पाणी प्रश्नावर म्हाडा क्वॉर्टरवासीयांना दिलासा
    पाणी प्रश्नावर म्हाडा क्वॉर्टरवासीयांना दिलासा
    नागपूर साथरोग कायदा लागू : कलम १४४ ची नोटीस जारी
    नागपूर साथरोग कायदा लागू : कलम १४४ ची नोटीस जारी
    मुंढे यांचा ‘फ्युचर सिटीचा’ संकल्प : २६२४.०५ कोटींचा अर्थसंकल्प
    मुंढे यांचा ‘फ्युचर सिटीचा’ संकल्प : २६२४.०५ कोटींचा अर्थसंकल्प
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145