    Published On : Tue, Mar 17th, 2020
    COVID-19: India death toll 3, Mumbai patient dies

    In Maharashtra, a 64-year-old COVID-19 patient passes away at Mumbai’s Kasturba hospital taking the death toll in the pandemic in the state to three.

    Meanwhile, Henk Bekedam, WHO Representative to India (pictured) on meeting with ICMR says, “We have very good research capacity in India and especially at ICMR and Dept of health research. They have been able to identify the virus, now India will continue to be part of the research community.

    “The commitment from Indian govt, the Prime Minister’s Office has been enormous, very impressive. It is one of the reasons why India is still doing quite well. I am very impressed that everyone has been mobilised.”

    Coronavirus precautions in Nagpur: Malls,Gyms,Pools,Cinema Halls remain closed on Sunday
    Gaiety, grace, gifts marks Women’s Day celebration
    Two Nagpur Men booked as aspiring actress alleges rape for role in TV Serial
    Woman found dead at Mangalwari Complex in Sadar
    दिव्यांग प्रेरणा विशेषांकाचे गडकरींच्या हस्ते विमोचन
    येरखेड्यात पोलिसांची गस्त वाढवा
    31 मार्च तक लिंक करा लें पैन और आधार – आयकर विभाग ने जारी किया
    चिकन खाने से कोरोना नही होता हैं धार्मिक कार्यक्रमों में भी भीड़ ना बढ़ाए
    NMC busts ‘setup’: Dismisses 10 conductors of city bus service
    Woman found dead at Mangalwari Complex in Sadar
    Coronavirus Update: Section 144 Now Imposed In Nagpur
    ED summons Anil Ambani in Yes Bank case
    दिव्यांग प्रेरणा विशेषांकाचे गडकरींच्या हस्ते विमोचन
    NMC busts ‘setup’: Dismisses 10 conductors of city bus service
    Safety comes first, Poulomi Das urging people not to make fun of the disease, shared picture from the “Kartik Purnima” sets.
    चिकन खाने से कोरोना नही होता हैं धार्मिक कार्यक्रमों में भी भीड़ ना बढ़ाए
    पाणी प्रश्नावर म्हाडा क्वॉर्टरवासीयांना दिलासा
    नागपूर साथरोग कायदा लागू : कलम १४४ ची नोटीस जारी
    मुंढे यांचा ‘फ्युचर सिटीचा’ संकल्प : २६२४.०५ कोटींचा अर्थसंकल्प
    Video: नागपुरात कुख्यात वसीम चिऱ्या टोळीचा हैदोस: फायरिंग
    Coronavirus: Nagpur university exams postponed
    Coronavirus Update: Section 144 Now Imposed In Nagpur
