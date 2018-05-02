Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Mar 17th, 2020

    Rs 1.32 lakh booty stolen from house in MIDC

    Nagpur: Few unidentified miscreants sneaked into a house in Madhavnagari, Isasani under MIDC police station and decamped with the gold ornaments and cash collectively worth Rs 1.32 lakh. The incident happened on Monday when the family members had gone to work.

    According to police sources, complainant Sameer Sudharshan Nehare (29), a resident of Flat. No. 816, Madhavnagari, Isasani had gone to work between 10:30 am to 5:30 pm. In the meantime some unidentified miscreants sneaked into his house by breaking the latch of the main door and swept away with valuables to the tune of Rs 1,32,000 lakh.

    The burglary came to fore when, Sameer came back in the evening, only to find open door and his house in ransacked state.

    Based on the complaint lodged by Sameer, MIDC police have registered a case under Sections 454,380 of the IPC and started the probe.

