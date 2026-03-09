Home Guards boost traffic policing in Nagpur; road fatalities drop by 42%

Advertisement

Nagpur: The deployment of Home Guards alongside the Nagpur Traffic Police has significantly strengthened traffic management in the city, leading to a notable decline in fatal road accidents.

According to data from the traffic branch, road accident fatalities in Nagpur dropped by 42% between January 1 and March 4, 2026, compared with the same period last year. The initiative was introduced by Lohit Matani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), to address increasing pressure on city roads caused by rising vehicle numbers and congestion around busy markets, hospitals, and major junctions.

Under the plan, Home Guards were deployed at strategic and accident-prone locations across different traffic zones to support traffic personnel in regulating vehicle movement and improving discipline among motorists.

Officials said the additional manpower has played an important role in managing parking violations, preventing wrong-side driving, and easing congestion during peak hours. The presence of Home Guards at busy intersections has also helped in removing obstructions from roads and footpaths while ensuring smoother coordination with towing squads to take action against illegally parked vehicles.

Wrong-side driving, which remains one of the leading causes of road accidents in the city, was a major focus area. Home Guards were stationed at sensitive points including the district court area, Jamtha T-point and other key junctions. Using barricades and continuous monitoring, they help intercept vehicles attempting to drive against traffic flow and assist officers in enforcing road safety rules.

Apart from routine regulation, Home Guards also assist the police during special enforcement drives aimed at preventing accidents. They participate in naka checks on accident-prone roads, support campaigns against drunk driving, and help monitor speeding heavy vehicles.

Traffic officials said the deployment has acted as a “force multiplier”, enabling the department to cover more areas and respond quickly to violations at busy intersections across Nagpur.

Statistics shared by the department show that the measures are producing encouraging results. In 2025, deaths in fatal road accidents in Nagpur dropped by 25% compared to 2024, marking one of the highest reductions among cities in Maharashtra. The positive trend has continued in 2026, with 30 fewer deaths recorded in the first two months of the year compared to the same period last year.

The initiative has also created opportunities for many young Home Guards, several of whom are preparing for recruitment into the armed forces, police, and other government services. Working alongside traffic police gives them hands-on experience in public service, discipline, and crowd management, while also providing them with a modest honorarium.

