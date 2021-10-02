Symbiosis Centre for Skill Development, Nagpur Conducted a Webinar on Employability Skills for Students from Wardha District.

Symbiosis Centre for Skill Development(SCSD) Nagpurconducted a webinar on 30th September 2021, for the students from Wardha district from Indraprashta New Art, Commerce & Science College,Wardha. The College is located in Wardha district and caters to the students from the rural and semi urban background.

The theme for the webinar was on “Skilled India”. The chief guest for the webinar Dr. JaiprakashPaliwal, Director – SCSD, briefed the students on the topic “Developing India by way of Skilled India”. He interacted with students and progressed their knowledge on how SKILLING can help them to get a better job opportunity and how SKILLING is relevant if they start their own venture.Speaker steered the students on various topics related to Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. He briefed them about how projects and internships done during college days helps in career building. He spoke about Resume writing, Employability & its relevance to Skill possessed.

Students were excited after hearing the success stories on how Skill Development can change lives & how the Symbiosis Center for Skill Development is willing to bring the change in life of students. He briefed to the students on how short terms courses can help increase their confidence in specific domains. He gave examples of various courses in Capital Market, Beauty & Grooming, Photography and film Making, Mobile Laptop & CCTV repairing & Paralegal Services. The speaker also narrated the example related to “Gram Swaraj”– which refers to self-reliant villages. If youths of the village have appropriate skills, they will not be required to migrate from villages to cities. Thus avoiding poverty, as migration remains one of the factor for increasing poverty.

More thantwo hundred students registered for the webinar and had actively participated and answered the questions raised by the speaker.Students from various streams like, B.Com, BSC, MSC actively participated in the Webinar. On the completion of Webinar,the Principal – Dr. Ashish Sasankaroffered the vote of thanks.