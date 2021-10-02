Man slits own throat in Nandanvan, dies

Nagpur: A young man who slit his own throat with a sharp-edged object died during treatment in GMCH here on Friday. The reason behind the man indulging in the bloody act has not been ascertained as yet.

The deceased, Deepak Ravindra Ninave (30), was a resident of Plot No. 708, Hiwari Layout, near NIT Garden, Nandanvan.

On September 25, around 11.45 pm, Deepak slit his own throat with a sharp-edged object and inflicted a deep wound. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital. However, Deepak succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment on Friday, October 1. The exact reason behind Deepak indulging in the bloody act has not been ascertained as yet.

Nandanvan API Raut, based on information, has registered a case of accidental death and started a detailed investigation into the matter.