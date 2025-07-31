Sword-Wielding Gang Goes on Rampage in Siraspeth, Damages Vehicles and Stall

Advertisement



Nagpur: A gang of armed youths went on a rampage in Siraspeth area of Nagpur under the jurisdiction of Imamwada Police Station late Tuesday night, creating fear among residents. The youths, carrying swords, damaged several vehicles and a roadside stall while on rampage. The police have registered a case against five youths, including Piyush Shailesh Belay, a resident of Siraspeth, and his four accomplices.

The complaint was filed by Shravan Lakhanlal Nayak, 51, who owns a small food stall, Smoke Doze in the area. According to Shravan, trouble began in February when Piyush and his friends set his stall on fire. Shravan had reported the incident to the police, and a case was registered. Since then, Piyush had been threatening and arguing with Shravan.

On Tuesday around 11.30 pm, Shravan was at home when he heard a loud noise. Shravan stepped outside and saw Piyush and four others riding on two mopeds, waving swords and shouting. When they saw Shravan, Piyush abused him and then led the group toward Shravan’s stall. The group destroyed the stall completely. As Shravan tried to stop them, the group fled toward Siraspeth through Keshavdwara. On the way, they vandalised an auto-rickshaw belonging to Devendra Ramakrishna Belekar, 48, and a car owned by Vicky Jayaram Bandate, 25, who had come to meet Mayur Shivaji Lilhare, also 25.

The hooligans also damaged other vehicles in the area while on rampage. The police are investigating the matter and have assured strict action against those involved. Residents remain on edge after the incident. Further investigations are underway.