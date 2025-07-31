Advertisement



Nagpur : A major scare unfolded at Maharajbagh Zoo in Nagpur early Thursday morning when a mentally ill man entered the tiger enclosure, triggering panic among zoo staff and visitors.

The incident occurred around 7:00 AM, when Karan Somkuwar (age 26), a resident of Prajapati Nagar, Gaddigodam, reportedly jumped into the enclosure. Zookeeper Haribhau Tirmale, who was on a routine round, noticed the man inside the tiger’s cage and immediately alerted fellow staff members and zoo in-charge Dr. Sunil Bavaskar.

Authorities wasted no time. The Sitabuldi Police were informed, and they rushed to the scene. The man was safely pulled out of the enclosure and taken into custody. Fortunately, no harm was caused to either the man or the animals during the incident.

Upon further inquiry, police confirmed that the individual was mentally ill. Contact was established with his brother, who has been informed of the situation. Sitabuldi Senior Police Inspector Vitthalsingh Rajput stated that the man would be handed over to his brother once verification and formalities are complete.