District Admn to extend all help to give boost to local exporters: R Vimala

A one-day Exporters’ Conclave was organised at (VIA) Auditorium, Udyog Bhavan, Civil Lines, Nagpur

Nagpur: A one-day Exporters’ Conclave was organised in Nagpur by the Department of Commerce and Industry, Government of India; Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Mihan Special Economic Zone, Directorate of Industries, Government of Maharashtra on Friday. The event was held at Vidarbha Industries Association (VIA) Auditorium, Udyog Bhavan, Civil Lines, between 11.00 am and 2.00 pm.

The event is part of the nationwide celebration of 75th year of India’s Independence.

Addressing the conclave as chief guest, Nagpur District Collector R Vimala said that due to the various schemes of Central and State Government such as Vocal for Local, One District One Product and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, an industry-friendly atmosphere is being created. “We, as District Administration, will render all possible cooperation to boost exports by local exporters. India was leading exporter of spices, cotton, silk, valuable gems and jewellery since ages. But after the colonisation by British, the export from the country declined drastically. But India was bestowed with a prosperous tradition of export. Nagpur, having a good road connectivity, has also been connected with state-of-the-art airport. The city has reputed organisations such as Container Coroporation of India (Concor), Mihan etc. Need of the hour is creating awareness about existing facilities for exporters. The one-day Exporters’ Conclave is an excellent initiative to bring all exporting organisations under one platform in the 75th year of Indian independence,” the District Collector stated.

Dr V Sarman (I.T.S.), Development Commissioner MIHAN SEZ and Joint Director, DGFT, Nagpur, in his address said that to make the country’s economy export-based, every district should be made a ‘export hub.’

In the conclave, various export promotion schemes were also discussed with threadbare deliberations covering commodities like textiles and steel apart from different agriculture products.

A presentation on Nagpur District Export Action Plan was done by Gajendra Bharti, GM, DIC Nagpur; and on ‘Potential for Exports from Vidarbha’ by Shivkumar Rao, President VED Council. A P Dharmadhikari, Joint Director Industries, moderated the panel discussion with exporters. It was followed by sessions on Export Promotion Schemes by CA Varun Vijaywargi; Schemes of APEDA by P A Bamane.

The Department of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, is organising ‘Vanijya Saptah’ from September 20 to 26 with Aatmanirbhar Bharat being the focal point.