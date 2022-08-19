Swine flu havoc continues, Nagpur reports five more deaths

Nagpur: Even though there has been a decrease in corona cases in Maharashtra, cases of swine flu, dengue and malaria have increased rapidly. Nagpur has in recent times witnessed a surge in swine flu cases. Five more people have died due to swine flu in the district which has increased the concern, according to reports in local media.

According to reports, in the death audit of swine flu in Nagpur, information about the death of five more people has come to the fore. With this, the death toll due to swine flu in the district has now reached 10. While the total number of swine flu cases has reached 211. Swine flu was identified in 2009, when 45 people died in the district.

In the year 2015, Nagpur district had the highest number of 790 cases of swine flu. Also 179 people died. In 2019, 39 people lost their lives. There were 361 case reports then. However, no deaths were recorded in the year 2020. In such a situation, in the month of August in Nagpur, five people died due to swine flu. Accordingly, the death toll has increased by 50 percent.

Swine flu has also wreaked havoc in Pune which has reported maximum deaths. 13 people have lost their lives in the district. There have been 10 deaths in Nagpur. Cases of swine flu are also increasing rapidly in Mumbai, Nashik, Thane, Kolhapur and other parts of the state.

It may be noted that 1,449 cases of swine flu have been reported in Maharashtra within the last seven months. Out of which 43 people have died. Maximum cases have been reported from Pune, Mumbai, and Nagpur. Earlier in the year 2009, 5,278 cases of swine flu were reported. Then 268 people died in the state.

