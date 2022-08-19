India records 15,754 fresh COVID cases

India saw a single day rise of 15,754 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,43,14,618, with the active cases increasing to 1,01,830, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,27,253 with 47 fatalities which includes eight deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Advertisement

The active cases comprised 0.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.58 per cent, the health ministry said.

Advertisement

An increase of 487 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.47 per cent, and weekly at 3.90 per cent, according to the health ministry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement