Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, May 29th, 2021

    Swiggy delivery boy molests woman in Jaripatka, held

    Nagpur: The Jaripatka Police on Saturday arrested a Swiggy delivery boy for molesting a 20-year-old woman in Kasturba Nagar on May 22. The accused has been identified as Suraj Sudhir Malode (27), a resident of Nara Road, Hudco Colony. Malode is married and currently perusing his graduation in engineering. He was working for Swiggy from last 2 weeks, police said.

    According to police sources, incident took place in Kasturba Nagar on last Saturday when the 20-year-old was walking home. The accused Suraj reportedly intercepted her on the pretext of seeking directions and allegedly molested her. When the woman raised alarm, he subsequently zoomed out from the spot.

    Following which, the woman approached Jaripatka Police Station. Taking cognisance in this regards team of Jaripatka Police led by Senior PI Nitin Phatangre, PI Trupti Sonone, API Vijay Dhumal, PSI Navnath Devkate, PSI Kondiga Kejgir, NPC Anand Maraskule, NPC Gajanan Nishitkar, NPC Ajay Giradkar, Constable Sushil Mahajan, Constable Pawan Yadav, Constable Naresh Khambalkar and others launched a thoroughly probe. The Jaripatka cops sought details of the delivery from Swiggy Headquarters in Bangalore. Following technical revaluation cops narrowed down to one Suraj Malode whose location was equivalent to the crime scene described by the woman. Following which cops rounded him up at Jaripatka police station. During the interrogation Suraj then confessed the crime. Cops have booked accused Suraj under relevant Sections of the IPC and placed him under arrest.

    The action was supervised under the guidance of DCP Zone 5, Neelotpal and ACP Jaripatka Division Roshan Pandit.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Swiggy delivery boy molests woman in Jaripatka, held
    Swiggy delivery boy molests woman in Jaripatka, held
    Petrol hits century in Nagpur
    Petrol hits century in Nagpur
    Video Nagpur: Zone 2 cops raid two cafes for serving hukka amid lockdown-like restrictions in city
    Video Nagpur: Zone 2 cops raid two cafes for serving hukka amid lockdown-like restrictions in city
    DCP Lohit Matani leads Special Combing Operation, foot patrolling in Zone 3
    DCP Lohit Matani leads Special Combing Operation, foot patrolling in Zone 3
    Youth lynched in Lashkaribagh
    Youth lynched in Lashkaribagh
    A CLASS HUMAN DESIGNING DESTINY
    A CLASS HUMAN DESIGNING DESTINY
    उपद्रव खोजी दल ने की 30​ प्रतिष्ठानों पर कार्रवाई
    उपद्रव खोजी दल ने की 30​ प्रतिष्ठानों पर कार्रवाई
    महाराष्ट्र में 15 दिनों के लिए बढ़ाया गया लॉकडाउन, जारी रहेंगी सख्त पाबंदियां
    महाराष्ट्र में 15 दिनों के लिए बढ़ाया गया लॉकडाउन, जारी रहेंगी सख्त पाबंदियां
    व्यवसाय शिक्षकांच्या अडचणी बाबत विरोधी पक्ष नेते देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांची भेट
    व्यवसाय शिक्षकांच्या अडचणी बाबत विरोधी पक्ष नेते देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांची भेट
    ग्रामीण भागातील आरोग्य यंत्रणा अधिक बळकट करणार पालकमंत्री डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    ग्रामीण भागातील आरोग्य यंत्रणा अधिक बळकट करणार पालकमंत्री डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145